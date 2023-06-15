56,111 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 380,712 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.