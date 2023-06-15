56,111 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS NOBL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 380,712 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.