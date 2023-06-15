5,875 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $174.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

