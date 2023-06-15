5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.0 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.69. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
