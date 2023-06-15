6,395 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 324,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $362.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

