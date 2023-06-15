6,611 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.33 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

