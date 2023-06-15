6,750 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.79. 663,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,907. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

