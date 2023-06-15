684 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 684 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $478.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $491.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day moving average of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.