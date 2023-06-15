6,861 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

