7,100 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,786,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. 183,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

