717,579 Shares in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 717,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.29% of i-80 Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 465,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,118. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Company Profile



i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.



