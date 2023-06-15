754 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 754 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,352,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.53 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.