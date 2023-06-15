8,024 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,221. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

