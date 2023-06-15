88,756 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

