888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,051. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

