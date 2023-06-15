92 Resources Reaffirms “Reinstates” Rating for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reinstates” rating reissued by analysts at 92 Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 359,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

