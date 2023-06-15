94,802 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.4% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 700,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,538. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.