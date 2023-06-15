A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ASCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 195.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 683,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452,380 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,239,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

