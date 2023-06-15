Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Abacus Property Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ABPPF opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. Abacus Property Group has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.80.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abacus Property Group (ABPPF)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.