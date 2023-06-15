Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ABPPF opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81. Abacus Property Group has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.80.

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

