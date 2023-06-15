ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,649.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,097.27 or 1.00080970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001671 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $67.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

