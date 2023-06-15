Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $322.05. 1,024,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.05 and a 200-day moving average of $279.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

