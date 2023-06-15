Achain (ACT) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $141,897.40 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002811 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.