Achain Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $135,090.33 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009735 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003006 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003330 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.
Achain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
