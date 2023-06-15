ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.6 %

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 1,507,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

