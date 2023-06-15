Adalta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.04 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.