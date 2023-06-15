Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 1.1% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Coupang by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,332,407 shares of company stock worth $36,544,882. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang Trading Down 0.5 %

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

CPNG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 543,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.