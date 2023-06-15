Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,695,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,263,627. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

