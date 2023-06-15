Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $168,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 124,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.