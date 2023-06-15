Adams Wealth Management Acquires 2,339 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

