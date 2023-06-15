Adams Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GTIP opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

