Adams Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises 3.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XSD stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

