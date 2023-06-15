Adams Wealth Management Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.