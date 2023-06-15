Adams Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,360,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

