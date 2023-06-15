Adams Wealth Management Has $828,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

