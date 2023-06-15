Adams Wealth Management Increases Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 344.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $908.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

