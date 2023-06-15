Adams Wealth Management Invests $258,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

