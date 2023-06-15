Adams Wealth Management Invests $799,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IJR opened at $98.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
