Adams Wealth Management Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

