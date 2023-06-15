Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

