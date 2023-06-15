Adams Wealth Management Sells 72 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $267.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.18 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

