adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $94.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $95.13.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

