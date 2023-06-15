Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $29.80 million and $246,524.58 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,775 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

