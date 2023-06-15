Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $122.90. 29,978,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 64,467,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

