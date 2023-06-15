Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

