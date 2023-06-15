AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 2,391,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,173,008. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

