Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.53

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 19800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

