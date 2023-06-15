Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Stock Down 0.9 %

AIRT opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air T Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

