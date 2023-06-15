Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Rapid7 accounts for about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rapid7 worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,476,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

