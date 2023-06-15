Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,481 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 62,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,956. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

