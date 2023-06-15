Alamar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises approximately 1.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.81. 5,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 521.42 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $261.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,629 shares of company stock worth $6,710,867. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

