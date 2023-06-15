Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $104.68. 194,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

